Army felicitates Irmim Shamim, who became 1st Gujjar woman to clear AIIMS in J-K's Rajouri

Irmim Shamim became the first Gujjar woman to qualify for medical studies at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. She cleared the MBBS AIIMS entrance exam in June. She was felicitated by Army for her achievement on Sep 02. She was invited as a chief guest at an event organised by Indian Army's Ace of Spades Division. She also delivered a motivational speech during the event. in J-K's Rajouri. Indeed, Irmim Shamim is an inspiration for all the youth.