Army Day 2021: COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane says, 'Indian Army prepared for any situation'

As India marks the 73rd Army Day; the COAS General MM Naravane extended warm wishes to the troops and their families but also gave a powerful message to India’s adversaries to commemorate the first Indian army chief who took over the post on 15 January 1949 from the British. The Army Day 2021 celebration that is underway in the national capital at Cariappa Parade ground, Delhi. In his speech, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said in his speech, 'I want to assure the country that sacrifice of the Bravehearts of Galwan will not go in vain.' Watch the video to know more!