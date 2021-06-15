Army conducts rail trials on dedicated freight corridor

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Indian Army conducted a successful trial by moving a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from New Rewari to New Phulera on the western dedicated freight corridor on Monday, proving its efficacy in enhancing the mobilisation capacity of the armed forces, a Defence Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Officials at the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) said that two trials were conducted on Monday -- one on a railway wagon and another on a military wagon, both of which were loaded with heavy equipment.

'We conducted two trials along the 430 km route. The significant aspect of these trials is that they will open up new vistas for military movement. Along regular freight routes, these trains would move at a snail's pace taking seven to ten days to mobilise. With these successful trials, military equipment can be moved from Kolkata to Ludhiana in just 24 hours with the trains moving at a speed of 65 kmph to 75 kmph,' a senior official said.

The official also said that usually such trains would halt every 150 km for employees on board because of the long journey, but on the DFC, there would be no such halts.

'The recently developed Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by the Indian Railways provides faster movement of freight across the country. The Indian Army on Monday (June 14) conducted a successful trial by moving a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from New Rewari to New Phulera validating the efficacy of the DFC.

'The intricate and synchronised coordination by the Indian Army with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and the Indian Railways will significantly enhance the mobilisation capability of the armed forces. These trials were part of the 'Whole of the Nation Approach' for optimising national resources and achieve seamless synergy among various ministries and departments,' the Defence Ministry statement said.

Story continues

The ministry also said that the interactions by the Indian Army with all stakeholders, including DFCCIL and the railways, will now assist in leveraging the DFC and allied infrastructure into the mobilisation matrix of the armed forces.

'Development of infrastructure at certain locations to support mobilisation and trials to validate move of defence owned rolling stock on Roll On-Roll Off (RO-RO) service is being formalised and modalities are being evolved.

'These trials herald the first step in this process to pave the way for enhancing the operational readiness of Armed Forces. This initiative would set in place processes to ensure that military requirements are dovetailed in the national infrastructure development at the planning stage itself,' the statement said.

The DFCCIL has been tasked with developing the ailways' quadrilateral linking the metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Howrah, commonly known as the Golden Quadrilateral.

The overall cost is pegged at Rs 81,459 crore. In the first phase the organisation is constructing the Western DFC (1504 route km) and Eastern DFC (1856 route km), spanning a total length of 3360 route km. These corridors were targeted to be completed in phases by December 2021.

Last month, freight trains on the DFC clocked a record average speed of 99.38 kmph, faster than the average speed of the Rajdhani trains.

The DFCCIL, in the first phase of the DFC project, is constructing the 1,504 route km of the WDFC and 1,856 route km of the EDFC. PTI ASG DSP AAR