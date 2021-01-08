Army Chief General Naravane visits Southern Command HQ, discusses operational issues

The Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane on Friday visited the headquarters of Pune-based Southern Command. (Photo/ANI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane on Friday visited the headquarters of Pune-based Southern Command to get an update on various operational and training related issues.

The Army said in a statement that General Naravane was also given an update on the contributions of troops of Southern Command in various humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in peninsular India this year, particularly towards assistance provided to civil administration for COVID-19 and floods.

General MM Naravane lauded the Southern Command for maintaining a high state of combat readiness and training in spite of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

He also appreciated the various initiatives and welfare projects undertaken to improve the quality of life of troops and their families. General MM Naravane reiterated the Army's commitment to the national effort to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, he inaugurated the new Command Hospital at Pune military station. This is a multi-specialty tertiary Hospital, focused to provide medical support to troops deployed in operational areas and veterans of the Armed Forces, the release said. (ANI)