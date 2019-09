Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sep 19 visited the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand. His wife Madhulika Rawat also accompanied him to the temple where the two performed pooja for 15 minutes. The Badrinath visit followed Army Chief's Kedarnath temple visit on Sep 18. Both Kedarnath and Badrinath are two of four pilgrimages which are widely revered by Hindus in India.