Chief of the Army, General Bipin Rawat took a flight in India's first self-made fighter jet, Light Combat Aircraft - Tejas during Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru today. Talking about the experience he said, "Flight in LCA Tejas was an experience of a lifetime. From what I could witness, avionics are very good, it is targeting is very good. It's a wonderful aircraft if it gets added to inventory it will increase our air power.