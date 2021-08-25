Army, BAF synergy conference held at Western Command

ANI
·1-min read
Army, BAF synergy conference held at Western Command (Photo/ANI)
Army, BAF synergy conference held at Western Command (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) synergy conference was held at Headquarters Western Command on Wednesday.

As per an official statement issued by Army, the agenda for the conference included discussions on the operational issue of convergence to further enhance operational efficiency between the Indian Army and BSF.

Senior Indian Army officers of Western Command, Senior officers of Border Security Force from BSF Headquarters West Command, Punjab and Jammu Frontier attended the conference.

Army said the conference was presided over by Major General Devendra Sharma, MGGS(Operations), Headquarters Western Command. l, IG BSF Jammu Frontier and Soanli Mishra, IG BSF Punjab Frontier were the senior officers representing the BSF.

"Common issues of training and equipment profile of BSF and challenges of border management were deliberated upon. The Chairman highlighted the importance of developing a joint security force culture to thwart nefarious designs of inimical elements," said Army in the statement.

Notably, during the wars of 1965, 1971 and Operation PARAKRAM, the Indian Army and BSF operated together towards a common purpose of defending our national borders. Army said the same spirit of Jointmanship and Cooperation continues to this day. (ANI)

