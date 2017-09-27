Army attacks Naga militant camps along Myanmar border

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Indian Army on Wednesday said it has carried out an operation against NSCN (K) militants along the border with Myanmar and inflicted "heavy casualties" on the insurgents.

Army officials however clarified that it was "not a surgical strike".

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army said in a tweet that a "firefight" occurred along the India-Myanmar border around 4.45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Army officials said the insurgents suffered "heavy casualties", while there were no casualties on the Indian side.

"Heavy casualties reportedly inflicted on NSCN(K) cadre. No casualties suffered by Indian Security Force," the Eastern Command said in a tweet.

In June 2015, the Indian Army had carried out a surgical strike along the India-Myanmar border on camps of Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) militants, days after an ambush in which the militants killed 18 Army men in Manipur.

--IANS

ao/rn