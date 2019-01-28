Army aspirants slept under open sky due to lack of amenities in Hyderabad

Army aspirants from various states of the country are forced to sleep on roads and footpaths at Territorial Army's Railway Engineer Regiment near Moula Ali area in Hyderabad. In the absence of any specific arrangements, the young aspirants are forced to sleep in open spaces and on pavement. Many youngsters from various states of India came to participate in the selection process. A teenager, aspiring for a job in the Indian Army, got electrocuted near Territorial Army's Railway Engineer Regiment hours before the first day of recruitment drive in Moula Ali area on Monday. An aspirant Sai Aravind, a second-year degree student from Wanaparthy district came for participating in Territorial Army recruitment was electrocuted near the regiment as he was passing near by the road and his head got into contact with an electric wire hanging down. Immediately, Malkajgiri Police have shifted him to hospital but he was declared dead. Malkajgiri Police have registered a case under relevant section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigating this matter.