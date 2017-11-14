Armenia beat Cyprus in football friendly

Yerevan, Nov 14 (IANS) Armenia beat Cyprus 3-2 in a football friendly at the Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium here.

Armenia's Haik Ishkhanyan on Monday scored the opener in the 17th minute for his first goal for the national squad in his only second appearance for Armenia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Varazadat Haroyan doubled the score with a spectacular header in the 38th minute before the Cypriots pulled one back on Konstantinos Laifis in the 50th minute.

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a flawless penalty after Armenia's Tigran Barseghyan was fouled in the 63rd minute to make it 3-1.

Cyprus managed to close it again but were not good enough to stop Armenia from nailing down another win after crushing Belarus 4-1 last Thursday.

