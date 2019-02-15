Our armed forces, people of India are competent to give befitting reply to such forces: Piyush Goyal

While talking to ANI about Pulwama attack, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Unfortunate event in which our soldiers gave supreme sacrifice. I'd like to express my condolences to families of noble jawans. I pray God gives their families strength to bear irreparable loss and pray for early recovery and good health of injured jawans. Our armed forces and people of India are competent to give a befitting reply to such forces. Our jawans will ensure that any forces which are enemy to India's interest get a strong rejoinder and people of India will continue to give confidence to them".