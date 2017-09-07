Armed Forces, their families are my first priority: Sitharaman after taking charge as Defence Minister
After assuming office as new Defence Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having vested confidence in her. She also added that Armed Forces are her first priority while stating that it is a critical portfolio. Sitharaman said that the families of Armed Forces are also her priority. She further added that it is important that soldiers are provided with all the facilities and best of the equipments.