Arkady Dvorkovich elected as FIDE President

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Arkady Dvorkovich, former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, was on Wednesday crowned as the new King of FIDE, the world body governing chess.

At the 89th FIDE Congress held at Batumi in Georgia, 46-year-old Dvorkovich was elected as the new President with clear majority over his rival and incumbent Deputy President Georgis Makropoulos.

"Dvorkovich got 103 votes while Makropoulos polled 78 votes," Bharat Singh Chauhan, General Secretary, All India Chess Federation (AICF) told IANS over phone from Georgia.

The election was not without some unexpected events.

British Grand Master Nigel Short, the other contender who had said that the FIDE Presidential poll is a three-horse race, announced his withdrawal from the contest in favour of Dvorkovich during his speech.

With Dvorkovich's win, the long tenure of Makropoulos at FIDE comes to an end.

India's D.V.Sundar, Vice President, FIDE and AICF was part of Makropoulos team for the post of General Secretary.

"While it is sad that Sundar's team lost out, the AICF will continue to work with FIDE for the growth and betterment of chess," Chauhan said.

He said Short's last minute withdrawal was not a surprise.

Early last month, Short had tweeted after meeting Dvorkovich: "United in our belief that FIDE should support federations, and not federations support FIDE. United in our determination to bring transparency and the rule of law, and to root out cronyism and corruption."

Queried about whether the tweet indicates a pact between the two, Short had told IANS: "We have common goal. In particular, we are determined to root out Georgios Makropoulos team from FIDE. We are united for the greater good of chess. I believe Makropoulos team will be thrown out."

Dvorkovich, when queried about the electoral understanding with Short, told IANS earlier: "Nigel is a great chess professional who shall play an important role in the promotion of chess in the future."

--IANS

vj/gau/sed