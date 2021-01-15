Arjun Tendulkar Makes Senior Debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has made his senior side debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Friday.

Arjun, who was named in the Mumbai playing XI against Haryana, is a left arm fast bowler. Interestingly, his father’s final domestic game was also against Haryana. The Mumbai squad is led by the stylish right-hand batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Initially, Mumbai had named a 20-member squad, of which Arjun wasn't a part of. Later, MCA decided to add him and another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, to a 22-member squad.

This is the first time that Arjun has made it to Mumbai senior team. With BCCI giving the nod to naming extended squads in the times of COVID-19, Arjun was added the squad.

Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and represented the India U-19 team when they had toured Sri Lanka.

The domestic heavyweights are yet to register a win in the competition after losing their first two matches to Delhi and Kerala. While the first game Mumbai were bundled out for 130, after conceding 206/4 vs Delhi, against Kerala, the bowlers failed to defend a total of 196, as Mohammed Azharuddeen belligerent 137 not out off 54 balls helped Kerala overhaul the target in the 16th over.

