Stardom costs a celebrity their privacy but it's a very small price to pay, says actor Arjun Kapoor, who has been dogged by wedding rumours. Social media has been abuzz about Arjun's rumoured relationship with actress Malaika Arora. Arjun has an interesting slate of work including "India's Most Wanted", "Panipat" and "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar".