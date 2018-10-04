Arjun and Parineeti pose at launch of 'Namaste England' song

The makers of 'Namaste England' have unveiled the movie's peppy song 'Proper Patola' in Mumbai. The Bollywood's romantic drama actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were spotted at the song launch event. Parineeti was donning white t-shirt with dark blue denims, where dashing Arjun wore Lakers jersey with black jacket and dark denim. In 'Proper Patola', 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' actor can be seen wearing a crop top with a short sassy jacket, cut-out jeggings accompanied with golden earrings. Meanwhile, the 'Half Girlfriend' actor is looking dapper in a white t-shirt, jacket, and jeans. The upbeat number is composed by Badshah and is a remake of the old version of 'Proper Patola'. It is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Aastha Gill, and Badshah. The film, which has been shot in Punjab and London, traces the journey of two individuals who travel across the landscapes of India and Europe. The movie is a sequel of the 2007 film 'Namaste London', which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the flick will hit the big screens on October 19, this year.