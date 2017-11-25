Arjun Maini secures his second podium of the 2017 GP3 Series

Abu Dhabi, Nov 25 (IANS) Haas F1 development driver Arjun Maini started off the last race weekend of the GP3 Series in spectacular fashion, with a brilliant podium finish in the first race at the Yas Marina Circuit here.

The driver started the race strongly, taking P4 into the corner of the first lap itself.

The front four managed to break away from the rest of the pack by lap 5 with a healthy 5-second gap separating P4 and P5. Despite a couple of virtual safety cars out on track, the front four kept pulling away.

An intense battle for P5 and P6 between Ticktum, Lorandi, Schothorst and Boccolacci allowed Arjun to steadily cement his position till the last few laps of the race.

On the penultimate lap of the race, Pulcini's left-rear tyre deflated and allowed Arjun to secure a well deserved podium just as Arjun made a pass on him.

About his second podium of the year, Maini said: "It's great to be on the podium again after Barcelona. The Yas Marina Circuit has always been a very competitive track and getting a podium here is indeed a spectacular feeling.

This was a tough race, and hopefully I am able to carry on this momentum into Race 2 and end the season on a high."

