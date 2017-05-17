Arjun Maini interview: Indian racer on joining Haas F1 team, his first GP3 win and future aspirations

Arjun Maini in an exclusive interview talks about his maiden win, what it means for his future and if he will ever be teammates with his brother and budding racer, Kush.

'In the flow, riding the wave,' would be the best way to describe the last few days for Arjun Maini. After being announced as the Haas F1 team's development driver, there was immense positivity in the media and the paddock surrounding the young Bangalorean's talent and career prospects in the world of Formula 1. Maini did justice to this positive PR by clinching his maiden GP3 win in the season's first weekend itself. To be honest, we didn't expect his first win this soon in his seven-month-long campaign.

In between his busy racing weekend in Spain, where he hobnobbed with the who's who from the world of Formula 1 and the Haas F1 team, Maini took some time out to answer our questions regarding his maiden win, what this means for his future and if he will ever be teammates with his brother and budding racer, Kush.

>Your first ever GP3 win, in your first racing weekend of 2017. How does it feel?

I am absolutely thrilled and emotional, the feeling is still sinking in. I am a proud Indian and to hear our national anthem on the podium and relayed on television across several countries in world will always remain a memory to cherish from this weekend.

>Did you expect to win this early in the season?

The vision is always to win. But the focus has to be on the process. When you do everything right and at the right time with least mistakes you end up a winner. I always had the confidence that I could win and I am glad that the win came in the very first round. This has given a boost to my confidence for the remaining series.

>Did you do anything different this weekend that helped you clinch your first win?

I had made a few mistakes in the race on Saturday (where he finished seventh) since we were unable to find the perfect balance (which is most crucial at the aero-demanding Circuit de Catalunya). I sat with the team to analyse my data and we made some changes to my car setup. We also made a list of do's and dont's for me to follow under different sets of circumstances " this helped me maintain my lead effectively.

>Now that you have won, will this change or sharpen your approach in any way for the next few races? Does the win merit you much respect from fellow racers and the paddock?

A win always helps boost confidence and we now know what setup makes me comfortable, which will aid my future race preparation. And I believe that all of us as racers develop a respect for the winners and I do hope that I can win a few more.

>Who are the key members of 'Team Arjun Maini' that you would like to thank for this win?

I want to thank my team, Jenzer Motorsport, for putting together a package that helped me win. Andreas Jenzer, Nicolas Calliol (engineer), Mike Reedy (driver coach), my mechanics, Dr Shree Advani (sports psychologist), Dr Vijay (fitness coach), Karun Chandhok and my parents.

I would like to thank Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for putting their trust in me and having signed me as a Haas F1 development driver.

I would also like to thank my sponsors and supporters, Sanjay Sharma from JK Racing, who has supported me for several years, and TVS Racing, who have signed up to support me in my career as a single-seater racer.

Finally, I would like to thank all those who have helped me from a young age to become who I am today. This is only the start and I have a long way to go. I am determined to make it to Formula 1 and will do everything I can to help make my dream into reality.

>From Force India's 'One from a Billion' to now Haas' development driver, you're one of the few junior drivers to have two Formula 1 teams expressing interest in your talent and career. How does it feel?

The feeling is very good as to go all the way up to being a Formula 1 driver, the first step is to have an association with a Formula 1 team.

Force India did an excellent job of hosting the "One from a Billion Hunt" across India and by awarding me a scholarship for a full year of karting in the UK. I am proud of winning this hunt and being recognized as the best in India. (Arjun was 13 years old when he won this competition.)

The step up now as a Haas Formula 1 development driver is much larger as you are graduating from an academy driver to a development driver. Except one weekend this year, the GP3 series is held on the same weekends as Formula 1 and hence the visibility is huge for us budding racers.

