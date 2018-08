Actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are going out and about in the city to promote their forthcoming film 'Sui Dhaaga Made In India' and while doing so they accidentally promoted Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film too titled 'Namaste England'. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were in Jaipur on Monday to promote their film. They shared a series of photographs from the location, one picture from the lot caught Arjun's attention.