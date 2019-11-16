Arjun Kapoor's next untitled goes on floor

Shooting for Arjun Kapoor's yet-untitled feature began on Saturday. Director-producer Bhushan Kumar shared a post from the sets of the film which also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Sporting a casual look, the cast and the crew can be seen all smiles, posing for the camera. In another snap, Bhushan along with producer Madhu G Bhojwani is holding a clapper board. Earlier today, Arjun was spotted on his way to the sets of the upcoming movie. "Enroute to start film number 14," the actor wrote over a selfie shared on Saturday on Instagram story. In the post, where the actor did not unveil the movie's title, he tagged film's director Kaashvi Nair and producer Nikkhil Advani. The upcoming feature will see Arjun and Rakul sharing the screen space for the first time. It is being produced by actor John Abraham along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu, and Nikkhil. Arjun was last seen in this year's 'India's Most Wanted' and will next be seen in the war drama 'Panipat'.