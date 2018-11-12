Arjun Kapoor wraps up shooting for 'India's Most Wanted'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of his 'special journey' with 'India's Most Wanted'. Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a black and white candid picture of himself having a conversation with the director of the film Raj Kumar Gupta. In the post, Arjun elaborated on how he was privileged to tell the story of an unsung hero. "Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision. as my 12th film #indiasmostwanted wraps today all I can say is @rajkumargupta08 sir it's been an honour and privilege to work with you and your team to tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country. Also, a big non corporate hug to @foxstarhindi and their entire team for bringing your vision to the forefront without any compromise. I will see u guys in theatres on 24th May 2019", tweeted Kapoor. The movie is a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicated their life to protect the nation. It is slated to release on May 29, 2019.