Arjun Kapoor turns 'warrior mode on'

Sparing no efforts for his upcoming role in 'Panipat,' Arjun Kapoor's new transformation is all to yearn for. As he gears up for the film, Arjun treated fans with his progress as he switches the 'warrior mode on.' He shared the pictures on Twitter on Wednesday. The actor has been giving sneak peeks into his workout sessions lately. 'Panipat' is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted,' which was released on May 24. He will also appear in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.