Ariana Grande visits Manchester attack victims in hospital

Ariana Grande, who has flown back to Manchester ahead of her benefit gig, recently surprised Manchester attack kids recovering from their injuries by making an impromptu visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted several pictures of Grande and her daughter on Facebook. Evie Mills, a 14-year-old girl from Harrogate, who recently made headlines for her meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, was also visited by Grande. Concertgoers as young as 8 years old were killed on May 22 after a suicide bombing near the ticket office outside Manchester Arena. The attack prompted the 23-year-old singer to pen a powerful essay announcing the 'One Love Manchester' gig, which will include performances from Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Little Mix, and Robbie Williams.