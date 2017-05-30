Ariana Grande returns to Manchester this weekend for tribute concert

London [UK], May 31 (ANI): Fulfilling her promise, pop star Ariana Grande will return to Manchester this weekend, as part of a tribute concert, One Manchester.

The concert, taking place on June 4, will also have artists like Katy Perry, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, former One Direction member Niall Horan and others.

According to the Independent, Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground will host the event, which has a capacity of 50,000. All proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester emergency fund, set up by Manchester City Council and British Red Cross.

In an emotional statement posted on social media last week, Grande promised to return to the city, writing, "I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans."

Adding, "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families."

Grande suspended her 'Dangerous Woman' world tour, following the attack that took place at her concert in Manchester on May 22 night, leaving 22 dead. (ANI)