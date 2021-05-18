Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in 'Tiny & Intimate' Ceremony

Ariana Grande is now married to her fiancé Dalton Gomez! The pop singer and the real-estate agent tied the knot in a private ceremony. Confirming the news to People magazine, Ariana's representative said, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

TMZ reported that the 'tiny and intimate' ceremony took place at the couple's house in Montecito, California. A source said to People magazine, "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

The newlywed couple had earlier kept their relationship under wraps until Ariana introduced Dalton to the world in her music video for Stuck With U, her collaboration with Justin Beiber.

Ariana and Dalton in a still from the 'Stuck with U' music video

She made the relationship Instagram official in June 2020 when she posted a picture with Dalton. Fans were elated and the good news kept coming. In December the same year, the couple announced their engagement. Ariana posted a series of pictures featuring photos of the duo, and her ring, captioned, "forever n then some."

