Argentine teenager Foyth joins Tottenham

London, Aug 31 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have signed Argentine teenager Juan Foyth on a five-year deal from Argentine top-division football club Estudiantes.

London-based Tottenham confirmed the transfer on their official website on Wednesday, saying the 19-year-old defender will wear the No. 21 shirt.

Tottenham reportedly paid eight million pounds for the centre-back, who is a member of Argentina's Under-20 national team, reports Xinhua news agency.

He made eight first-team appearances for Estudiantes after making his debut in Argentina's Primera Division in March.

Foyth is Tottenham's third signing of the current transfer window, joining goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and defender Davinson Sanchez.

