Argentine Cambiasso retires from football

Athens, Sep 8 (IANS) Argentine midfielder Esteban Cambiasso announced on Friday his retirement from football after completing his two-year contract with Greek Olympiacos.

Cambiasso, nicknamed El Cuchu, has completed the UEFA's professional coaching course in Coverciano (Italy) and is now licensed to coach youth, second and third division soccer teams, although local Greek press is certain he would start his new career as a technical manager, reports Efe.

The 37-year-old, capped 74 times with Argentina, began his career in Argentinos Juniors before debuting with Real Madrid B in 1996, returning two years later to his native country, where he played for Independiente and River Plate

He joined Real Madrid's top team in 2002 and won an Intercontinental Cup, among other titles.

His best day came when in 2004 he moved to Inter Milan. He won a UEFA Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup, five Series A titles, four Italian cups and four super cups with Inter Milan.

In the 2014-15 season he played for English Leicester City, before being transferred to Olympiacos, where he won two Super Leagues.

