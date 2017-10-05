Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay launch joint bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Bueno Aires, Oct 5 (IANS) The governments of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay launched a joint bid to host the 2030 Football World Cup in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Presidents Mauricio Macri of Argentina, Tabare Vazquez of Uruguay and Horacio Cartes of Paraguay met at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Dominguez, Xinhua reported.

"The region deserves to organise a World Cup. It is a passion we share as Uruguayans, Paraguayans and Argentinians," said Macri, alongside his counterparts, at a press conference.

Concerning Uruguay's reported reluctance to include Paraguay in the bid, Macri said it took him only "40 seconds" to convince Vazquez to accept Paraguay.

Macri said Vazquez had understood the positive role Paraguay could play, from the very start.

Macri added that the three countries participating together gave "more power" to the bid. He estimated that Argentina could have between six and eight stadiums for the World Cup, while Paraguay and Uruguay could have two or three each.

2030 will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup. Uruguay hosted the first edition of the tournament and won the title after beating Argentina 4-2 in the final.

The three presidents shared a lunch with Infantino, during his first visit to Buenos Aires as FIFA president and Dominguez.

--IANS

sku/