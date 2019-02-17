Argentina President Mauricio Macri arrives in Delhi after visiting Taj Mahal

Argentina President Mauricio Macri arrived at New Delhi airport today. Argentine President is on 3-day visit to India from February 17 to 19. He accompanied by Argentina's First Lady Juliana Awada and also visited Tajmahal in Agra along with her. Chamber of Deputies Speaker, Emilio Monzo and Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie will also visit India along with them. The visit comes at a time when both the countries are celebrating the 70th year of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Argentina.