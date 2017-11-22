Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay sign memorandum for 2030 WC bid

Asuncion, Nov 22 (IANS) The governments and football federations of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay have signed a memorandum of understanding to file a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

"The memorandum (signed on Tuesday) establishes the cooperation that the governments ... will give to the federations to prepare and present the bid," Xinhua news agency quoted Paraguayan Foreign Minister Eladio Loizaga as saying at a ceremony in Asuncion.

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes met with Loizaga and his counterparts, Jorge Faurie of Argentina and Rodolfo Nin Novoa of Uruguay, as well as representatives of the federations and the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) at the presidential palace in Asuncion on Tuesday.

"We are certain that the international football world will grant us the chance to host the World Cup," Faurie told the press.

The three governments were responding to the "vision of their people" in organising a World Cup in the region, 100 years after the first one, Uruguay 1930, he added.

Uruguay won the first World Cup at home, beating Argentina 4-2 in the final. FIFA will name the host of the 2030 World Cup in 2023.

