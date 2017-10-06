Argentina on brink of World Cup elimination post Peru draw

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Oct. 6 (ANI): Argentina's hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup suffered a major blow after a shock goalless draw against Peru on a nail-biting day of South American qualifying action on Thursday.

A 0-0 draw at home to Peru -- making it four games without a win -- has left Argentina and Lionel Messi's hopes of featuring in the 2018 World Cup to be played in Russia in jeopardy.

Messi - playing ahead of Paulo Dybala who was an unused substitute along with Mauro Icardi - couldn't inspire his team to victory as his team-mates failed to capitalize during the entire match, reports goal.com.

The result left Argentina in sixth place in the standings. The first four teams qualify automatically, with the fifth-placed team advancing to a playoff against New Zealand in November.

The goalless stalemate has now set up a nail-biting finale next week, with only two points separating third-placed Chile and seventh-placed Paraguay.

Argentina's final qualifier is a challenging away trip to Ecuador in the thin air of Quito. (ANI)