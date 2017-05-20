Archery World Cup: Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win over Colombia to clinch gold medal

The Indian men's compound team defeated Colombia to clinch the gold medal on the penultimate day of the archery World Cup stage 1 championship. Here's how social media reacted to India's win

The Indian men's compound team on Saturday defeated Colombia to clinch the gold medal on the penultimate day of the Archery World Cup Stage-1 competition. The team of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh won the medal defeating Colombia 226-221 in a closely-fought summit showdown.

Earlier, the Indian compound men's archery team advanced to the final after getting the better of Americans Reo Wilde, Steve Anderson and Braden Gellenthien 232-230 in a last-four clash. In the final, the Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant.

Yay, India win gold in #archery, in Shanghai. In your face, China. " Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 20, 2017

Greetings to the Men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh for clinching GOLD at the Archery World Cup. " Dr.GURMEET RAM RAHIM (@Gurmeetramrahim) May 20, 2017

Congratulations to Indian men's compound #Archery team for winning gold at the #ArcheryWorldCup. Jahaan Nigaahein,wahin Nishaana ! pic.twitter.com/GC1yqqjKmV " Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 20, 2017

Congrats Indian men's compound #Archery team of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither & Amanjeet Singh for winning GOLD at #ArcheryWorldCup . pic.twitter.com/3agWRWweKT " Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 20, 2017

India's compound men's team beat Colombia, 226-221, to GOLD at #WCShanghai. " World Archery (@worldarchery) May 20, 2017

