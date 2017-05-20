    Archery World Cup: Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win over Colombia to clinch gold medal

    FP Sports
    The Indian men's compound team defeated Colombia to clinch the gold medal on the penultimate day of the archery World Cup stage 1 championship.

    The Indian men's compound team on Saturday defeated Colombia to clinch the gold medal on the penultimate day of the Archery World Cup Stage-1 competition. The team of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh won the medal defeating Colombia 226-221 in a closely-fought summit showdown.

    Earlier, the Indian compound men's archery team advanced to the final after getting the better of Americans Reo Wilde, Steve Anderson and Braden Gellenthien 232-230 in a last-four clash. In the final, the Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant.

