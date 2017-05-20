Archery WC: India strikes gold in men’s compound team event

The Indian men's compound team on Saturday clinched gold at the season's first Archery World Cup in Shanghai.

Shanghai [China], May 20 (ANI): The Indian men’s compound team on Saturday clinched gold at the season’s first Archery World Cup in Shanghai.

The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh won the medal after defeating Colombia 226-221 in a closely-fought summit showdown.

Earlier, the Indian compound men’s archery team advanced to the final after getting the better of USA’s Reo Wilde, Steve Anderson and Braden Gellenthien 232-230 in a last-four clash.

In the mixed pair event, Abhishek Verma with Jyothi Surekha Vennam had earlier made it to the bronze medal play-off. Verma and Jyothi will take on the USA. The duo lost to second-seeded Korean in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Indian recurve archers, including Olympians Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari knocked out of their respective events.

While the Men’s recurve team slumped to a 0-3 defeat to Japan in the quarterfinals, the women’s recurve team made a first-round exit after suffering a 2-6 defeat at the hands of USA.

It is the first major competition after last year’s Rio Olympics.(ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.