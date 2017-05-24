Archery WC: CBDT felicitates I-T inspector Abhishek Verma for bagging gold

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has felicitated Abhishek Verma, Income Tax Inspector at the national capital, after the team comprising the latter clinched a gold medal in the men's compound team event at the season's first Archery World Cup in Shanghai.

The team featuring Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh won the medal after defeating Colombia 226-221 in a closely-fought summit showdown.

The Indian team had earlier defeated Vietnam, Iran and USA to make it to the finals.

The Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Sushil Chandra felicitated Abhishek on behalf of the entire department and conveyed best wishes for an illustrious sports career.

The Income Tax Department also congratulated Abhishek on the achievement and wished him many more successful championships.

Currently ranked fifth in the World and second in Asia, 27-year old Abhishek, is number one in India.

He is also a recipient of the prestigious Arjun Award in the field of Archery in 2014 and the Rajiv Gandhi State Award for outstanding excellence in Sports in 2007.

Abhishek has won laurels for the country at many International events in archery including Gold at the 12th South Asian Games (SAF Games), 2016 held in India and the 19th Asian Archery Championships, 2015 held in Thailand.

He is the also first Indian archer to shoot 150 /150 twice in a day at the 1st Asian Grand Prix Tournament, 2014 and holds the Asia Record scoring 708 / 720 points.(ANI)