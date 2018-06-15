Archery squad for Asian Games announced

Pune, June 15 (IANS) Former Olympians Mangal Singh Champia and Jayanta Talukdar failed to make the cut while archer Vishwas made a comeback as India picked a 16-member squad for the Asian Games on Friday.

The squad will also take part in stage four of the World Cup to be held in Berlin from July 16-22 ahead of the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Vishwas was part of India's Asian Games bronze medal winning team in Doha 2006 and last represented the country at stage two of the World Cup in Antalya in June last year.

The burden of expectations from the Indian contingent will be on Olympian Atanu Das who topped the two-day selection trial at the Army Sports Institute here on Friday.

Former world number one Deepika Kumari also made the cut but finished second to Assam archer Promila Daimary in the women's recurve section.

In the compound section, Abhisek Verma, who won a team gold and individual silver in Incheon, topped the trial held in SAI Sonipat.

Bengal girl Trisha Deb, who won a team and individual bronze in Incheon, will lead the women's compound category with Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kiran and Madhumita Kumari.

While the mixed pair event will debut at the Indonesia Asian Games in August, the compound section will not feature individual events reducing it to a race for three gold medals.

Teams

Recurve, Men's: Atanu Das (PSPB), Sukchain Singh, Vishwas, Jagdish Choudhary (all SSCB); Women's: Promila Daimary (Assam), Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat (both Jharkhand), Laxmirani Majhi (RSPB).

Compound, Men's: Abhishek Verma (Delhi), Aman Saini (both Delhi), Rajat Chauhan (Rajasthan), Sangamprit Bisla (Punjab); Women's: Muskan Kiran (MP), Jyothi Surekha Vennam (AP), Trisha Deb (Bengal), Madhumita Kumari (Jharkhand).

--IANS

dm/gau/bg