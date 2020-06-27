Archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das to Get Married on Tuesday Within Social Distancing Rules

India's archery couple Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das are all set to tie the knot on Tuesday, June 30, amid the coronavirus lockdown in order to utilise the time away from sports.

Deepika and Atanu had originally planned the wedding after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but with the Games postponed by a year, they decided to prepone their wedding.

According to a Times of India report, the priest suggested them dates in June and November but the couple decided to go ahead with the June date. They found June to be the right time as the national camp could resume in November and they didn't want any further hindrance in the preparations to the Olympics.

The wedding will reportedly take place in Ranchi, which is Deepika's home, and the guests will be limited to 50 as per the government guidelines with everyone following social distancing norms.

Atanu and Deepika have both already booked their spot in the Tokyo Olympics. While Atanu earned a team quota along with Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in the World Championships meet, Deepika claimed an individual spot by winning gold at the Asian Continental qualifying tournament in November last year.

With both expected to make the Indian squad, they can be a second couple from Kolkata to participate in the same Olympics. Vece Paes and his then wife Jennifer had together participated in the 1972 Munich Olympics, with Vece playing hockey and Jennifer basketball.

ALSO READ | Table Tennis Under Lockdown: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Picks Up Yoga, Adopts Weekly Planning with Focus on Olympics

Tokyo will be Deepika's third Olympic appearance while Atanu will make the Games for the second time.

The duo first met in 2008 and in 2018, they got engaged. They had luckily left the national camp in Pune just hours before the lockdown was imposed in the country in March.