Archer turns archery entrepreneur in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Sept. 28 (ANI): A former national-level archer from Manipur has now turned to manufacturing bamboo archery equipment.

Bamboo bow and arrow maker Chirom Shamuyai was inspired by his coach to take up the business.

He has been learning how to make bows and arrows for the sport of archery from his coach B. Chaoba Sharma.

Shamuyai said, " I learnt the art of making bamboo bows and arrows in 2002 under Sir B. Chaoba Sharma, an archery coach-cum-bamboo bow and arrow maker. And by 2007, I started my own venture in making these bamboo bows and arrows, and since then, I have been engaged in this business."

After gaining much experience from his coach, Chirom established his own factory at his residence in Thongju part II, Canchipur.

It is worth mentioning that the Archery Association of India (AAI) has been promoting bamboo bows (also known as Indian round competition) by conducting national championships at senior, junior and sub-junior levels - and restricting archers to using bamboo bows only.

Most of his demand comes from Punjab, Varanasi, Delhi, Goa, Gurgaon, Assam, Jharkhand and Maharastra.

Shamuyai said, "Demands exceed production. Due to lack of materials, equipments and finance, we are unable to meet the demands of our clients most of the time. We barely are provided with any aid from the government or any organization."

Apart from earning his livelihood by making bamboo bows and arrows, Chirom and his friends started an archery club, the "Friendship Archers Club " in 2004 at Langthabal, where he has trained several archers of the state.

So far, he has trained over 500 archers, and almost all of them are national and international medalists.

To meet the ever increasing demand of his equipment and to generate employment opportunities for the unemployed youth of the region, Chirom has recruited few people for his factory.

Shamuyai and his team produces 10 to 15 good quality bows in a month and 500 to 1,000 bamboo arrows per month. The price ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 for each set.

Chirom has appealed to the state government to look onto the positive aspect of arrow and bow making. (ANI)