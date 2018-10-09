Archana storms into Youth Olympics TT quarters

Buenos Aires, Oct 9 (IANS) Indias rising star Archana Kamath put up a spectacular fight to overcome Hong Kongs Lee Ka Yee and storm into the quarter-finals of the table tennis event at the Youth Olympics here on Tuesday evening.

Archana triumphed 4-2 in the women's singles to be just one step away from a medal in this super elite event.

Archana had to summon all her skills, energy and nerves to beat Lee in a gripping contest. Each game went down to the wire, with Archana showing more composure to win 14-12, 14-12, 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 15-13.

She will play her quarter-final late in the evening -- early morning back home in India -- and a victory will ensure her a place in the Last 4 and at least a bronze medal.

"It was a tough match and I am glad I came through," she said shortly after her victory.

"I am feeling confident now and hope to get past the next hurdle too to get into the medals' bracket," she added.

The country's other medal hope Manav Thakkar, however, couldn't emulate his compatriot and lost to top seed and former world junior champion Tomokazo Harimoto 1-4 in the men's singles pre-quarters.

Manav began on a rousing note, winning the first game 11-9. But he couldn't sustain the momentum and despite creating a number of opportunities lost the next four 8-11, 7-11, 8-11, 7-11.

--IANS

ajb/vm