Archaeology has potential to reconstruct, re-correct history: M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in Pune stated that there has been a lot of distortion in our history because of colonial past and archaeology has the potential to reconstruct and re-correct history. While speaking at the event, he said, "I believe archaeology has tremendous potential to reconstruct and re-correct history. There is so much distortion in our history because of colonial past. India was once known as 'Vishwa Guru'. People say that our GDP used to be around 20% but India never attacked any country." "But history is not properly projected, lot of distortions have been made by colonial rulers to show us in poor light. To kill our spirit, this happened intentionally. People who came, attacked, ruled, ruined, looted, cheated us, we're taught they're great people. But there is not much about Shivaji Maharaj, Basaveshwara, Gyaneshwar, Rani Laxmi Bai, Shankaracharya. That is why, I say that we have to present the real history to the people," he added.