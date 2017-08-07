Aravinda de Silva Compares Virat Kohli to Vivian Richards

Former Sri Lankan batsman Aravinda de Silva has compared Indian skipper Virat Kohli to legendary batsman Viv Richards. Speaking after India thrashed Sri Lanka in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, de Silva said that skipper Virat Kohli reminds him of none other than Richards.

“It’s the way he approaches his game, and also his arrogance and confidence. I think he reminds me a lot of some of the past greats like Viv (Richards). The way he took on the mighty Australians in Australia was something very special. Like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and then Sachin Tendulkar, who all changed the complexion of Indian cricket, Kohli has it in him to take Indian cricket to a different level,” he told The Times of India.

While de Silva has cut Kohli out for special praise, Kohli has gone on to call Cheteshwar Pujara one of the best Test batsmen in the side.

“Pujara and Ajinkya are our two best Test batsmen, especially in the middle order. They’ve been doing so well consistently. Pujara, I would give him more credit because he only plays one format for India. And to be able to have that hunger and passion day in day out, working hard on his game, coming out and having those consistent performances takes a lot of mental strength,” Kohli said.

“And he’s a guy with a lot of mental strength. He obviously has the game. He knows how to score runs, which is the most important thing. He has evolved massively as a cricketer since then.

“All of us have, but Pujara’s game has gone to another level. If you see last season, continuing now, he’s got about 1500 runs which is outstanding. All credit goes to how hard he’s works on the game, and how he thinks about his game as well,” he added.

Kohli also heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja who scored an unbeaten 70 off 85 balls in the first innings and then grabbed five wickets in Sri Lanka’s second innings.

“Jadeja can give you a very quick 60-70 anywhere at any stage of the game, it can really turn the game. Remember Lord’s, remember Dharamsala against Australia, those are very important innings, the 90 against England in Mohali,” Kohli said.

“He has the ability, he believes in it and he’s worked extra hard in the last 10-12 months on his batting also. He’s bowled so much that the other discipline was left behind, but now he’s catching up in that as well. It’s only going to do good to him.

“If he doesn’t bowl well on a particular day, he can score runs. Once he scores runs, then he gets confidence with the ball also. He’s always in the game, his fielding as well. I would say he’s a very valuable cricketer for us,” Kohli added.