Aravind in Sherco TVS Factory squad for Dakar rally

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) India's Aravind KP was named in the Sherco TVS Factory Rally squad along with Spain's Joan Pedrero and Adrien Metge from France for the Dakar 2018, it was announced on Wednesday.

The current edition of the Dakar rally is the 40th and will be held from January 6 to 20, 2018.

Dakar is the biggest rally-raid in the world. The rally had attracted more than four million spectators on the road in 2017.

This will be the second time that Aravind KP will participate in Dakar Rally. Joan Pedrero will be participating for the ninth consecutive time, and this will be the third Dakar Rally for Adrien Metge.

Vinay Harne, President, New Product Development, TVS Motor Company said: "Our partnership with Sherco for Dakar has been a hugely rewarding experience for our racing team. We have supported Indian riders and engineers in competing in international events, and this has resulted in immense learning for both the partners. We wish the Sherco TVS Factory Team the very best."

