Arab Commentator Starts Singing after Camera Zooms on Woman During Match, Faces Backlash

We have often come across sports matches where more than the game, the audience takes away the limelight. At times, the reaction of someone in the audience makes way up to a meme template, while some end up becoming a national/international crush. Cricket, football, and baseball matches are popular to produce such content for social media. There are a lot of instances in cricket matches when cameramen are mocked for focusing on 2-3 beautiful females in the audience. But in the latest bizarre video, which is going viral on social media, the commentator lost his composure after spotting an extremely gorgeous woman on the stand.

Shared by a Twitter handle, the video features a woman sitting in the stand, chewing gum and looking around. Meanwhile, mesmerised by her beauty, an Arab commentator, instead of talking about the play, started singing for her. The cameraman allegedly zoomed at her multiple times, and the whole scenario did not go down well with netizens.

People on the microblogging site said that it was weird on the cameramen’s part to zoom in, therefore he should lose his job.

So far, the viral video has over 2.1 million views and has created outrage among Twitter users. Here are some other reactions to the video:

The authenticity of the clip is unknown, and several people pointed out that the clip might be edited. One of the users highlighted that the second part of the clip, which is zoomed in, is a replay of the first part. The user pointed out that the logo of the channel was not on the second clip. Another user came in support of the commentator. He tweeted that though it was inappropriate but not a crime if he recited a poem to praise the lady’s beauty.

Many people were confused as they did not understand the lyrics of the song. Therefore, one of the Twitter users posted the translation of the song too.

