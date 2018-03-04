AR Rahman, Satyajit Ray and other Indians who won Oscar

A collective sigh of happiness was heard in the air each time an Indian film entered the Oscar race. Celebrations continued for days when they came back with the golden statuette. This year, Ali Fazal's Hollywood debut, 'Victoria and Abdul' has entered the Oscar race in the categories of Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling. Take a look at other Indian winners who made us proud:

1. Bhanu Athaiya: Best Costume Design

Bhanu Athaiya won an Academy Award for costume design of 'Gandhi'

2. Satyajit Ray: Honorary Award

Satyajit Ray revolutionised the world of cinema with each of his film

3. Resul Pookutty: Best Sound Mixing

Sound engineer Resul Pookutty became 3rd Indian to bring Oscar glory for India for Best Sound Mixing in 'Slumdog Millionaire'

4. AR Rahman: Best Original Score

AR Rahman became 1st Indian to be nominated in 3 categories

5. AR Rahman and Gulzar

AR Rahman's song 'Jai Ho' penned by lyricist Gulzar won the coveted prize for Best Original Song at 81st Academy Awards