AR Rahman meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar

Grammy and Academy Award winning musician AR Rahman met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Rahman is scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup. The event will be held on November 27 in Bhubaneswar and World Cup celebrations event is on November 28 in Cuttack. Earlier on November 22, AR Rahman released the hook step for the official World Cup song 'Jai India'. Creating a nationwide buzz, Rahman took to twitter to share the teaser of the video that features Shah Rukh Khan and him doing the Hockey Hook Step. The musician also issued an open challenge to his fans to do the hockey step.