Apurvi wins gold at shooting World Cup

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Apurvi Chandela won the first gold for India at the ISSF World Cup by finishing on top of the women's 10 metre Air Rifle category here on Saturday.

Apurvi also set a new world record with 252.9 points on the way to the title.

The Chinese took home both the silver and bronze medals.

Zhao Ruozhu finished second with 251.8 points while her compatriot Xu Hong had to settle for the third spot with 230.4.

Apurvi, who had booked a quota place for the 2020 Olympics last year, thus bagged her third individual medal at a World Cup.

In 2015, she had taken bronze at the World Cup in Changwon and clinched silver at the ISSF World Cup Finals later the same year.

She had a successful run last year, taking bronze in women's 10m Air Rifle at the Commonwealth Games and another bronze with Ravi Kumar in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Asian Games.

Apurvi and compatriot Anjum Moudgil bagged two Olympic quotas in September last year when they finished fourth and second respectively in the women's 10m air rifle at the World Championships.

Apurvi had qualified for Friday's final round by finishing fourth in the qualification round with a score of 629.3.

Zhao Ruozhu took pole position at the end of the qualification round with a qualifications world record of 634 points. Fellow Chinese Zhu Yingjie was second with 630.8 points while Ho Xiu Yi of Singapore was third in the qualification standings with 629.5.

Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan, the other Indians in the fray, registered disappointing performances and failed to enter the final.

While Moudgil scored scoring 628 to finish 12th, Valarivan was at a distant 30th spot with 625.3 points. The top eight shooters at the end of the qualification round qualify for the final.

--IANS

ajb/ab