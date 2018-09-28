Apt to describe 'Aye Zindagi' as 'Avengers' of singles: Sonu Nigam

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam, who is a part of the unique multi-artist collaboration single "Aye Zindagi" -- which also has the voice of Asha Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shaan -- deems it fit to be called the "Avengers" of singles.

ITW Playworx Music collaborates with Indie Music Label in association with Sony Music India for the Vishal Mishra-composed song, which was launched here on Thursday.

Sonu Nigam, Director, ITW Playworx Music, said in a statement: "I have been in the music industry for a very long time and very rarely you come across a song like 'Aye Zindagi'. All of us at ITW Playworx Music then decided to give the song its due respect like no other song in the past has ever received.

"The result is for all of you to see. Someone very aptly defined this song as the 'Avengers of singles'. Asha Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Mishra, Rashmi Virag and Sidhant Gupta, as part of the same song. Isn't it the most spectacular single ever?"

Alka finds the flow of the song "beautiful".

"It has a lot of depth with each singer bringing in their own flavour to it. It's a universal song and I feel it holds good for everyone," she said.

For Abhijeet, it's a sign of "healthy competition with perfect harmony". He added: "In the autotune era, we are still very lucky to be among the best."

Shaan said: "To have six voices interpreting the emotion of the same song in their unique style goes to prove that every individual looks at life differently. For me, it is a great honour to be part of such a coveted bouquet of the best ever voices of our industry."

--IANS

rb/mr