Apsara Reddy becomes first transgender officebearer in Congress

After Congress party has appointed transgender activist Apsara Reddy as a national general secretary of its women's wing, the All India Mahila Congress and making her the 134-year-old party's first transgender officebearer, Apsara Reddy said, "All my life, transgender women have been told that you will never be able to make it in your life. To be welcomed into one of India's largest and oldest national parties is hugely emotional for me."