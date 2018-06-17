Apps for women to recapitulate their careers post-maternity break

Women have to excuse themselves from work at various stages but the main upshot often comes during and post pregnancy stages in her life. The not-so-desirable outcome is wherein women have to leave their jobs post-pregnancy. However, there are some apps which help in providing a platform for women on sabbatical and wanting to re-enter the workforce. Few platforms which are dedicatedly working for mothers who wish to join back the workforce: JobsForHer: An online connecting a portal which seamlessly enables women on a professional break to restart their careers and achieve their full potential. Momspresso: A blogging site where the content is created by, of and for mothers, also India's largest multilingual content platform. V-Pact: It helps in providing part-time opportunities for mothers who are unable to take up full time employment. AVTAR I-WIN: It helps in creating and providing opportunities for women who have taken a break in their careers and wish to return back.