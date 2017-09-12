Our approach humane but illegal immigration unacceptable: Rajnath

Jammu, Sep 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the government of India had adopted a "humane" approach towards migrants and displaced people but it was strongly against illegal immigration.

The Minister's remarks came after the United Nations Human Rights Council criticised India for deporting Rohingya refugees to Myanmar where they are facing persecution.

The Indian government had allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the rehabilitation of migrants from Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and its disbursal had been linked to Aadhaar cards, the Minister said at a press conference here.

Besides, he said, the government had also decided to construct 6,000 transit accommodations in the Kashmir Valley.

Calling the people living in the border areas of the country as "strategic assets", Rajnath Singh said the Union government would constitute an experts group to study the problems faced by these people.

He announced an increase in compensation for those killed in cross-border firing from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and also building of more bunkers in areas near the Line of Control.

The Home Minister, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from September 9, on Monday visited Naushera and met border area people as well as Border Security Force personnel.

--IANS

mak/tsb/bg