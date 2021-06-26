Application For SSC GD Constable Likely To Start Soon

Lakhs of aspirants who are dreaming to join the Indian paramilitary forces have been waiting for the release of SSC GD notification for many months. Due to the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, the date for the release of the notification for the recruitment for the post of SSC GD Constable has been postponed many times. Earlier the official notification was scheduled to release on March 25 this year, but it was pushed ahead to the first week of May. On May 7, the date was again deferred till further notice due to which many aspirants feared that they may cross the maximum age limit of 23 years.

However, now it is expected that the Staff Selection Commission will release the recruitment notification for the post by this week. While postponing the notification last month, the commission had said it will release the notification of the examination in due course after “assessing” the Covid situation across the country.

Once the application process commences, the interested and eligible candidates will be able to join any of the paramilitary forces — Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) as constables and in Assam Rifles as riflemen.

The aspirants can apply by visiting the official website of SSC — www.ssc.nic.in or by clicking on https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/Apply.

Vacancies

It is estimated that around 40, 000 vacancies will be available for the posts of GD constable and rifleman.

Eligibility

Till now, the maximum age limit has been kept at 23 years. However, since the notification of the recruitment has been postponed many times, candidates are demanding that the commission relax the age limit. No official notification has been released in this regard yet.

Anyone who has passed Class X examinations from a recognised board can apply for the post.

Selection

Applicants will be selected on the basis of a computer-based examination, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and a medical examination.

Salary

Selected candidates will be paid anywhere between Rs 21, 700/month and Rs 69,100/month.

